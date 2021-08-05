Covid vaccine now available to all 16 and 17-year-olds in Jersey

It has been confirmed that all 16 and 17-year-olds in Jersey can now have their first Covid vaccine.

The announcement comes after a similar move from the UK government on 4 August, following updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Young people will receive the Pfizer jab and second doses will also be available around 12 weeks after the first - once confirmation is given by the JCVI.

Parental permission is not needed for any young person over the age of 16 to get the vaccine.

As we offer the Covid-19 vaccination to more of our population we will reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread in our community. The JCVI have carefully considered the balance of risks for under-18s to have the vaccine, and I am confident that their recommendations are based on sound research and robust data. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Routine vaccines for young people under 16 are not currently not recommended, unless the person is at risk or lives with someone who has a weakened immune system.

Those aged between 12and15 with specific underlying health conditions - including a severe neuro-disability, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression or a severe learning disability - or are close household contacts of immunosuppressed people will be offered the vaccine.

Other non-Covid vaccine programmes for children will continue as normal.

I would like to reassure islanders that these vaccines are safe and effective for use in this age group. The vaccine has been through rigorous clinical trials to test these vaccines in younger people and there is now considerable post-marketing experience of vaccination within this group ... it is used routinely in these age groups in the USA, Canada and other countries. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The latest vaccine figures show that 85% of adults in Jersey have now received at least one jab and 79% are fully vaccinated.