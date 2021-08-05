Debate over controversial plans for Bouley Bay hotel hots up

A planning application to convert the derelict Water's Edge Hotel in Bouley Bay to a private residence has racked up nearly 200 public comments.

According to the architecture firm behind the plans, 75% of the comments submitted reference the dive centre, which the plans seek to retain.

A computer generated image showing what the new development could look like Credit: MS Planning

Yet there are fears for other local businesses, like Mad Mary's Café which has operated from land further down the slip for the last 17 years.

Although the new plans, in addition to a dive centre, include plans for a café, she is concerned the plans do not include her.

I think there is a public assumption that the existing café or the new café I've been spoken to about, I've not been spoken to by anyone about anything. I do believe once this application goes through, the developers will want to buy the land of the people that I lease the land from, right down to the beach and above, so the café won't be there. This is my life, this is what I get up for. Mary Tunney, Mad Mary's Café

The hotel has stood empty for half a decade, and previously approved plans for the site included 25-self catering units, with 29 parking spaces.

The Constable of Trinity, Philip Le Sueur, says he would prefer it to be just one residence.

I would personally like to see the back of the Water's Edge Hotel... The latest proposal is for a single residence, but that delivers us with a dive centre and a licensed restaurant, so we end up with destinations maintained in Trinity, and it is government policy that we encourage 11E residents to come to Jersey and contribute to the economy and the wellbeing of the island. Philip Le Sueur, Constable of Trinity

He also says he feels it would help restore 'the landscape character of the bay', without creating additional parking issues.

Michael Stein, Director of MS Planning, who submitted the application, says the development would be 'transformational' for the area.

It's going to sit comfortably in the landscape, it's designed so it's layered back, working with the contours, using granite as the main external material, so that it will sit very, very comfortably in the landscape context that it sits in. Michael Stein, Director of MS Planning

Credit: ITV Channel TV

But whilst it may sit comfortably in the landscape, the plans do not sit comfortably with everyone.

Senator Sam Mézec fears it would set a precedent for the privatization of the island's coastline.

I think this is really sad. It's essentially the commoditisation of our coastline for the benefit of an extremely small number of rich people, rather than for the benefit of all the people who want to enjoy this area and we're seeing this in other parts of the island too like Greve de Lecq and at some point we've got to say no and say our coastline is one of our most beautiful assets. Senator Sam Mezec, Reform Jersey

Although public access would be retained under the plans, marine life groups worry that potentially reducing life in the bay, could negatively impact on marine life too.

Kevin McIllwee, of Jersey Marine Conservation, says marine protection is reliant on a community to alert them to potentially threatening practices.

If you look at successful programmes for conservation they all centre around a community, and that's really what I'm concerned is going to disappear if we replace what is really a very thriving centre, as a diving centre, for paddle boarding, for people doing yoga, going off to the Ecrehous from there, and all of those people coming to that bay, seeing what a wonderful place it is. Kevin McIllwee, Jersey Marine Conservation

A planning committee meeting is scheduled for the end of September. If given the go-ahead, it is anticipated work could start some six months later, with the construction process itself, anticipated to take around two years.