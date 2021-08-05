Debate over controversial plans for Bouley Bay hotel hots up

A planning application to convert the derelict Water's Edge Hotel in Bouley Bay to a private residence has racked up nearly 200 public comments.
According to the architecture firm behind the plans, 75% of the comments submitted reference the dive centre, which the plans seek to retain.
Yet there are fears for other local businesses, like Mad Mary's Café which has operated from land further down the slip for the last 17 years.
Although the new plans, in addition to a dive centre, include plans for a café, she is concerned the plans do not include her.
The hotel has stood empty for half a decade, and previously approved plans for the site included 25-self catering units, with 29 parking spaces.
The Constable of Trinity, Philip Le Sueur, says he would prefer it to be just one residence.
He also says he feels it would help restore 'the landscape character of the bay', without creating additional parking issues.
Michael Stein, Director of MS Planning, who submitted the application, says the development would be 'transformational' for the area.
But whilst it may sit comfortably in the landscape, the plans do not sit comfortably with everyone.
Senator Sam Mézec fears it would set a precedent for the privatization of the island's coastline.
Although public access would be retained under the plans, marine life groups worry that potentially reducing life in the bay, could negatively impact on marine life too.
Kevin McIllwee, of Jersey Marine Conservation, says marine protection is reliant on a community to alert them to potentially threatening practices.
A planning committee meeting is scheduled for the end of September.
If given the go-ahead, it is anticipated work could start some six months later, with the construction process itself, anticipated to take around two years.