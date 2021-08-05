First perinatal support group for parents launches in Jersey
Expectant parents and those who have young children in Jersey can now access a support service to help their mental health.
Mind Jersey is training up a team of parent volunteers to help provide one-to-one support and reassurance to people who need it. It is a service that specifically helps those who are experiencing perinatal mental health problems, which occur during pregnancy or in the first year following the birth of a child.
Stephanie Ashford, who is a mum of two young girls, told ITV News she first experienced postnatal depression after the birth of her first daughter Luna.
Stephanie said it took courage to come out and acknowledge she was living with a mental illness.
Shelley Brockbank is the Perinatal Peer Support Service coordinator. She says it is normal to feel different as you experience pregnancy and parenthood.
Parents who sign up to the service will be matched with a volunteer who has had similar experiences with their own pregnancy or early days of becoming a parent.