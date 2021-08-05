First perinatal support group for parents launches in Jersey

Play video

Expectant parents and those who have young children in Jersey can now access a support service to help their mental health.

Mind Jersey is training up a team of parent volunteers to help provide one-to-one support and reassurance to people who need it. It is a service that specifically helps those who are experiencing perinatal mental health problems, which occur during pregnancy or in the first year following the birth of a child.

20% of new and expectant mums experience perinatal depression.

Stephanie Ashford, who is a mum of two young girls, told ITV News she first experienced postnatal depression after the birth of her first daughter Luna.

Stephanie said it took courage to come out and acknowledge she was living with a mental illness.

Stephanie experienced postnatal depression following the birth of her first daughter, Luna. Credit: ITV Channel

It's hard because you don't want to talk about it but you have to break the cycle to feel better but it's so hard to talk about it because you just feel this immense shame that you shouldn't feel. For me, I had everything I've ever wanted and yet I still felt awful and I felt like I couldn't talk to people because I felt I would be judged. Stephanie Ashford, Parent

Shelley Brockbank is the Perinatal Peer Support Service coordinator. She says it is normal to feel different as you experience pregnancy and parenthood.

Shelley Brockbank set up the first peer support group to help parents who may be experiencing difficulties with their mental health. Credit: ITV Channel

Having a baby is a big life event and it's natural to experience a range of emotions before, during and after pregnancy. The service has been designed and is available for expectant parents, new parents and parents of young children who might be experiencing difficulties with their mental health or mental wellbeing. Shelley Brockbank, Mind Jersey

Parents who sign up to the service will be matched with a volunteer who has had similar experiences with their own pregnancy or early days of becoming a parent.