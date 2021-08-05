Gary Burgess: Time to say goodbye

It was May 2011 that I first walked through the doors of the ITV Channel Television studios in Guernsey.

Wide-eyed, totally new to telly, and beyond excited to have bagged the job as a journalist at such a prestigious broadcaster.

A decade and a bit on, and it’s time for me to call it a day.

You may know I’ve had some health issues of late, the cancer is now advancing more, and doctors tell me the time has come to focus on my own wellbeing in whatever limited time I have left to enjoy life.

I’m going to miss my work tremendously.

From reporting on the day’s big stories to holding the powerful to account, from offering a voice and platform to those who aren’t being heard to celebrating the amazing events and successes across our islands, every day, in its own way, has been a joy and privilege.

For all of us, this past 18 months has brought us all closer as we’ve collectively navigated the 'coronacoaster' that is the pandemic. Together, I hope we’ve been able to support each other and have a place each night at 6pm where we can get a sense of what’s going on and, importantly, what it all means.

It’s now time for me to move from being a reporter on those events to being a viewer, though I expect to remain pretty visible on social media (you don’t get rid of me that easily!).

My parting shot is simply a reminder of what a community we have here in the Channel Islands. Many things are far from perfect but, in the grand scheme of things, we are so lucky to live in such a beautiful place.

As I hang up my microphone to focus on my own health and wellbeing, I just want to thank you for the support you’ve shown me. It really does mean the world to me.

I'll miss you. x

WATCH: Gary reflects on a decade at ITV Channel TV...