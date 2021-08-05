Guernsey Ladies golf champion aiming for record 20th title
Guernsey's Veronica Bougourd is a true legend of Channel Island golf.
What Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are to golf's majors, Veronica Bougourd is to Guernsey's golf scene.
She has dominated ladies golf on the island for decades, winning her 19th Island Ladies Championship earlier this year before adding a Senior Ladies title to her name last month.
Whilst Veronica is a stalwart of Guernsey golf she's excited about the talent that is coming through the ranks.
So much so, she's hopeful the island could produce a professional golfer in the near future.