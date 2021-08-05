Guernsey Ladies golf champion aiming for record 20th title

Play video

Guernsey's Veronica Bougourd is a true legend of Channel Island golf.

What Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are to golf's majors, Veronica Bougourd is to Guernsey's golf scene.

She has dominated ladies golf on the island for decades, winning her 19th Island Ladies Championship earlier this year before adding a Senior Ladies title to her name last month.

I am very proud of my record. It's very satisfying and rewarding after putting in a lot of work with so much practice. I always lived around L'Ancresse common and near to the golf course so it was in the family and my dad taught me to begin with. Veronica Bougourd, Guernsey golfer

Whilst Veronica is a stalwart of Guernsey golf she's excited about the talent that is coming through the ranks.

So much so, she's hopeful the island could produce a professional golfer in the near future.