Guernsey's marine ambulance has three call outs in two days

The St John marine ambulance has been sent out three times in two days.

A patient was transferred from Sark to Guernsey in the Flying Christine III on the evening of Tuesday 3 August.

Then the following morning the crew responded to a request from Herm's first aiders to help a patient needing more assessment - who was subsequently transferred to Guernsey.

The marine ambulance was later sent to Alderney to take a patient to Guernsey after a request from the island's doctor.

The marine ambulance runs on donations and is operated by volunteers and professionals from the St John Emergency Ambulance Service.