RNLI celebrates 10 years of lifeguards on Jersey's beaches

Jersey's RNLI is celebrating 10 years of lifeguards serving on the island's beaches. Over the past decade the team has saved the lives of 16 people and has helped thousands of islanders and visitors.

3,014 The number of people helped.

2,553 The number of incidents responded to.

412,664 The number of preventative actions taken.

This year the lifeguards reached their goal of recruiting a full team of locals, which they say means they can "provide a service that is sustainable and each of them have a fantastic knowledge of Jersey's beaches".

Jake Elms joined the team as a seasonal lifeguard in 2013, and is now the RNLI’s Lead Lifeguard Supervisor on the Island.