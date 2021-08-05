Play video

Head of Bailiwick Law Enforcement Ruari Hardy reflects on the Covid pandemic's impact

There was a sharp rise in the number of domestic disturbance calls to Guernsey Police in 2020, with 217 children identified at risk of exposure to domestic abuse.

The latest figures from the Bailiwick Law Enforcement report show an increase of 77% on 2019.

2020 was about working with our communities through obviously a very difficult time, no one had experienced anything like the first lockdown and we know that it did put certain pressures on certain elements of our community. Ruari Hardy, Head of Bailiwick Law Enforcement

The annual report also revealed there was more than £1.8m worth of drugs confiscated by law enforcement officers. Most of this was Class B drugs.

Police say they saw new methods of drug importation being used to try to avoid tighter restrictions at the borders because of the Covid pandemic, including small quantities of drugs being sent in the post.

There's been some fantastic work in 2020 which has lead to some fairly significant [drug] seizures. I will give an absolute commitment that law enforcement will continue to work in the space of the supply and importation of illegal drugs. We see the harm it does to our community, it generates mental health problems, it causes the breakdown in families, it causes crime. Ruari Hardy, Head of Bailiwick Law Enforcement

The pandemic also led to £83,000 worth of fines being issued for breaches of lockdown rules. 13 cases were taken to court with 32 investigations launched.