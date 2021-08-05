Sharp rise in domestic disturbance calls to Guernsey Police during the Covid pandemic
Head of Bailiwick Law Enforcement Ruari Hardy reflects on the Covid pandemic's impact
There was a sharp rise in the number of domestic disturbance calls to Guernsey Police in 2020, with 217 children identified at risk of exposure to domestic abuse.
The latest figures from the Bailiwick Law Enforcement report show an increase of 77% on 2019.
The annual report also revealed there was more than £1.8m worth of drugs confiscated by law enforcement officers. Most of this was Class B drugs.
Police say they saw new methods of drug importation being used to try to avoid tighter restrictions at the borders because of the Covid pandemic, including small quantities of drugs being sent in the post.
The pandemic also led to £83,000 worth of fines being issued for breaches of lockdown rules. 13 cases were taken to court with 32 investigations launched.