Bang for Burgess: islanders show their support for Gary Burgess as he retires

Islanders line up outside ITV Channel's office in Jersey to show their appreciation for reporter Gary Burgess

People from across the Channel Islands took to the streets, boats and balconies last night to show their appreciation for ITV Channel reporter Gary Burgess.

Islanders joined together in the 'Bang for Burgess' by clapping, cheering and making noise with pots and pans.

He also received hundreds of well-wishes over social media.

Gary is retiring to focus on his own health and wellbeing, nine months after being given a terminal cancer prognosis.