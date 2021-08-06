Guernsey Police warning over latest rent deposit scam

Guernsey Police are warning people to take care when paying rental deposits.

It is after another scam was reported, where someone paid a deposit for a property that did not exist.

The scammers posed as a husband and wife - giving the victim false contracts, a fake address and asking them to pay half the money before moving in.

Scam adverts have been shared on Tig.gg and Facebook.

We would advise people looking to rent a property to be on their guard when entering into a rental agreement for a property which is advertised on social media and not connected to a local reputable letting agent. We would also advise people not to pay any deposits unless they have met the owner of the property or a verified representative in person if it is a private let. Guernsey Police spokesperson

Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed should contact their bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or through actionfraud.police.uk. Guernsey Police are also available on 01481 725111 or email fraud@guernsey.pnn.police.uk.

Trading Standards have issued this advice for renters:

Use a known estate agent or a private landlord you either know and trust, or with reliable recommendations.

If the offer seems to be too good to be true then it probably is.

Do not pay any money without visiting the property first or making sure that the landlord is the owner or representative of the property.

Be wary if somebody puts you under pressure to pay immediately.

If you can then try to pay with a protected method such as a credit card.