Guernsey to accept vaccine certificates from British Overseas Territories

Guernsey will accept vaccine certificates from British Overseas Territories.

The change comes into force on Monday 16 August and follows a similar announcement that vaccine certificates from all European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Member States will be recognised.

It means that adults who have been given both jabs in either the Common Travel Area, EU, EFTA or British Overseas Territories and travelled anywhere outside of the Common Travel Area in the previous 14 days will be classed as a category two arrival.

However, travellers must not have spent any of the previous 14 days in a country on the UK's 'red list' - and it needs to have been at least two weeks since their second dose.

Category two arrivals must take a PCR test on arrival and isolate until a negative result. They are also required to have a second PCR test on day 7.

'Blue Channel' status for fully vaccinated arrivals who have not left the Common Travel Area in the last 14 days will continue. These visitors do not have to isolate but instead get a pack of five lateral flow tests when landing in Guernsey.