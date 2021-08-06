Jersey man pleads not guilty to murder for third time
A Jersey man has denied murdering his lover, as he prepares to stand trial for a third time.
57-year-old Jamie Lee Warn is accused of killing 37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge at Jersey’s Royal Court on Friday 6 August.
Warn was found guilty of her murder at two separate trials in 2019 and 2020, but the conviction has twice been quashed.
The Court of Appeal ordered a second retrial in July 2021.
Miss Besenyei went missing in May 2018. Her body was found washed on a beach at Le Pulec in Jersey six days later.
Warn has been remanded in custody until his trial.