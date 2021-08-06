Olympic Games comes to an end for Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers

Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers ran the opening leg for Team GB as they finished sixth in the men's 400m relay heats.

It was not enough for Team GB to qualify for the final - meaning Chalmers' Olympic Games is over.

Despite a disappointing result, a time of 3:03:29 was a season's best for Great Britain.

The times show how high the standard is at the moment in this 4 x 400, and we’re not quite where we need to be. I definitely think this is a developmental squad and it’s an invaluable opportunity for us to get to run here, and show us what we’re up against. I think that’s something to keep firmly at the front of your mind when you’re working hard over the next few years to make Paris a success. Cameron Chalmers, Guernsey athlete

It has been a successful debut at the Olympics for Chalmers, having ran in both the heats and final of the mixed relay where Team GB finished sixth.