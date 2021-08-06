Olympic Games comes to an end for Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers
Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers ran the opening leg for Team GB as they finished sixth in the men's 400m relay heats.
It was not enough for Team GB to qualify for the final - meaning Chalmers' Olympic Games is over.
Despite a disappointing result, a time of 3:03:29 was a season's best for Great Britain.
It has been a successful debut at the Olympics for Chalmers, having ran in both the heats and final of the mixed relay where Team GB finished sixth.