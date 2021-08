Plans have been submitted to turn the old Les Quennevais school site into a temporary health facility.

Services including orthopedics, neurology and occupational therapy will be moved there while Jersey's new hospital is built at Overdale.

This important step in the project will allow the hospital team and Health and Community Services to carefully relocate existing health services at Overdale to a new facility in readiness for work to begin on constructing the island’s new hospital. By submitting this application now, we remain on track to open our new hospital in 2026. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

Work to fit out the temporary site in St Brelade will begin in early 2022 and should be open to patients by that autumn.

We expect the significant element of the work to take approximately nine months and once opened, the traffic management, increased parking and improved bus links should mean the impact to patients will be minimal. While we wait for the planning decision, the delivery partner is permitted to begin removing old furniture, any asbestos and undertake minor building repairs. Richard de Gruchy, Legacy Director of ROKFCC JV who submitted the application

The new Overdale Hospital should be ready in 2026.