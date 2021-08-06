Guernsey's government is urging pregnant women to take the Covid vaccine after a minor outbreak in the island's maternity ward.

A patient and a midwife have tested positive on the Loveridge Ward, with another support worker confirmed as positive after surge testing was carried out.

The patient is being cared for in a separate room away from others and staff looking after them are wearing full PPE.

The government say people should not be worried about attending the ward and can speak to their midwife if they have any concerns.

The Bailiwick is now learning to live with COVID-19 and, as such, we need to accept and manage outbreaks that occur from time to time ... We would like to take this opportunity to remind or community that we continue to offer vaccinations for pregnant women via the community vaccination centre ... Vaccination against COVID-19 is strongly recommended during pregnancy. States of Guernsey statement

Up to date information for having the vaccine during pregnancy can be found here.

Anyone who would like to book a vaccine appointment can call 01481 220006. This appointment can be used to discuss any questions and the clinics are staffed with midwives.