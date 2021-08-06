The British & Irish Lions will return to Jersey in August

The British & Irish Lions will return to Jersey this August, following a successful training camp in June.

Warren Gatland's team will be back in the island on Monday 9 August after the end of their South Africa tour.

The purpose of this visit is rest and recuperation, with players and coaches able to meet up with their families.

No formal events are expected and the trip is being paid for by the Lions.

It is fitting that the Lions started their campaign in Jersey and will draw it to a close here as well. The training camp was a period of intense preparation, when they had limited time to enjoy the island. This time, coaches and players will reunite with their families and will be able to properly see what the island has to offer. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

All players and coaches will take PCR tests every day for their first ten days in Jersey and isolate until they receive their first negative test result. Anyone not fully vaccinated must isolate for five days.