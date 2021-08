Play video

11 football teams in Jersey are taking part in a 12-hour marathon match to raise money for an African charity.

Tackle Africa uses football to help educate young people on HIV, sexual health and their rights.

If you go to Africa, everyone plays football, the children the grandmothers, there's not a family without a football, and to teach these hard thematic issues, it's not very interesting to learn it in a classroom it's quite scary, so to combine it with something that they love so much as sport is really brilliant. Benji Sumdblad, Tackle Africa

The teams will play non stop six-a-side games on the airport fields from 8am to 8pm today (7 August).

These events are critical and without these our organisation wouldn't exist. its the back bone to the organisation and gives us the opportunity to do these great projects across africa. Its quite humbling the volunteers that come down, the player playing and everyone is important as each other which is a amazing thing to see. Benji Sumdblad, Tackle Africa

So far this year the event has raised £16,000 for the charity.

Over the 10 years of marathon matches approximately £140,000 has been raised for Tackle Africa.

