500 pieces of arts and crafts on display as summer exhibition opens in Guernsey

Guernsey artists have produced one of the largest hauls of artwork for this years Sarnia Arts & Crafts Club summer exhibition.

The exhibition which opened on Friday (6 August) and closes next Sunday (15 August) at Blanchelande College will feature more than 500 paintings and crafts from artists across the Bailiwick.

Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have meant that members have had more time on their hands to be creative with many items already being sold.