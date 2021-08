Play video

Futsal Jersey have been hosting training sessions this month as they begin plans to grow the sport.

Young islanders have been playing the technically based version of football this week with proposals for adult leagues to start in the autumn.

The plan is to establish the leagues in Jersey for season 2021/22 and from there we'll speak to Guernsey to see if we can develop the sport over there. The plans long-term are to have inter-insulars and national competitions for our children and men and women. Jean-Luc Desbois, Futsal Jersey

Throughout this week, young futsallers were coached by Luis Melville who has worked with England's under 19s and Premier League team Brentford FC.