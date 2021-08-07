Guernsey to mark pride celebration with 'Cloud of Colour' event

Guernsey will mark this years Channel Island Pride celebration with a Cloud of Colour event next weekend.

The event at Les Ozouets on Saturday 21 August will see bags of coloured paint launched into the air to start this years Channel Islands Pride.

The celebrations in Jersey this year have been cancelled as a result of rising case numbers across the island.

Channel Island Pride is just that, a coming together of all the islands to celebrate and mark this special event that means so much to so many. Guernsey aims to do all it can to help Jersey while its events are scaled back this year. If there was a cloud, we intend to give it a rainbow lining. Ellie Jones, Liberate Guernsey

Anyone can take part in the Cloud of Colour with bags of paint power provided free but it is recommended to bring a change of clothing.