Guernsey to mark pride celebration with 'Cloud of Colour' event
Guernsey will mark this years Channel Island Pride celebration with a Cloud of Colour event next weekend.
The event at Les Ozouets on Saturday 21 August will see bags of coloured paint launched into the air to start this years Channel Islands Pride.
The celebrations in Jersey this year have been cancelled as a result of rising case numbers across the island.
Anyone can take part in the Cloud of Colour with bags of paint power provided free but it is recommended to bring a change of clothing.