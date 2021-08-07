Jersey Bulls hit TEN on FA Cup debut

Jersey Bulls made the perfect start to their FA Cup journey with an extraordinary victory over Horsham YMCA.

They won 10-1 at Springfield as they played in front of fans for the first time in nearly 18 months.

Lorne Bickley scored a hat-trick as Bulls raced into a 4-0 lead before half time. Kieran Lester also found the net whilst Luke Donaldson fired home for the visitors.

It was a fairly even second period until Horsham goalkeeper George Hyde was sent off for handling outside the box. From there the floodgates opened.

Jay Giles made it 5-1 from the resulting free-kick.

Remarkably there were another five still to come. Sol Solomon opened his account for the season before he too scored a hat-trick. Adam Trotter and Luca Margaoli also got on the scoresheet.

The result was the perfect response to their first ever competitive defeat last weekend at Beckenham.

It also signified a new club record for Bulls who scored 10 goals in a game for the first time.