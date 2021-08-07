Jersey Bulls to play in FA Cup for first time in their history

The Jersey Bulls will face Horsham YMCA in the extra preliminary qualifier for the FA Cup at Springfield Stadium this afternoon (7 August).

This will be the most southerly game in the competitions history as the Bulls feature in the FA cup for the first time.

It's one of those you talk about during your childhood. The FA Cup is special and for us to get it to come to Jersey is fantastic and one of the reasons why The Bulls was set up. It would be great if we can dream like everyone else and go a few rounds and do something special but we'll see what happens. Gary Freeman, Jersey Bulls Manager

In front of a capacity crowd of just under 1,000 people due to Covid-19 restrictions the fans will see the team in action at home for the first time this season and hope to witness a bit of history by seeing if they can progress to the next round.

Here is the Bulls team to take on Horsham YMCA: