A Jersey young chef has gone from cooking in a burger bar to now being in contention to win the UK's Young Chef of the Year.

21-year-old Jacob Gosselin, who works at Longueville Manor is in the running alongside 14 other nominees from all across the UK who are vying for the title of National Young Chef of the Year 2021.

The former Highlands College student was inspired to take up cooking from his youth from watching his dad do family barbeques in the summer.

Jacob will be representing the Channel Islands in the competition alongside Ethan Lawson-Earley of the Atlantic Hotel.

A sea bass dish Jacob served up when we went to meet him in the kitchen at Longueville Manor Credit: ITV Channel TV

Since leaving college Jacob has worked in several kitchens but has developed and grown at Longueville Manor over the last few years where he currently works on the garish station.

Last year, Jacob managed to get to the final of this competition but did not place, so he is hoping to go one step further in this years competition.

In my opinion you have to brainstorm everything that comes into your head as soon as you read the brief because you can get a lot of weird and whacky ideas but then its all about fine tuning and practicing. Jacob Gosselin, Young chef of the year nominee

In this years competitions the young chef's have been set a brief based around the 'Best of British'

Each chef must present two-plated starters, mains and deserts in a two hour time frame with a focus on the Future 50 Foods.

The dishes are:

Starter - a vegetarian scotch broth

Main - fish and chips

Desert - a classic fruit crumble

Jacob hopes to incorporate produce from the Garden kitchen at Longueville into his dishes to give them a local twist and angle to promote Jersey products.