Guernsey pilot leading walking tours about WW2 pilot who landed on Lihou Island

Play video

Video report by ITV News' Kate Prout

A airline pilot from Guernsey is leading a walking tour today (8 August) to tell the little known story of an heroic pilot who landed on Lihou Island during World War two.

Tim Osborne is also an historical tour guide and after hearing the story from an islander decided to research the tale in full.

It was Friday 11th April 1941 and a young Scottish pilot by the name of Robert 'Bobby' Stirling was on a routine night patrol in his one seater Hawker Hurricane. Over the course of the night he saw off two German fighter planes but a faulty compass meant he was lost and running low on fuel.

He had two choices. He either had to crash land on land or sea and he didn't know where that would be. Chances are that would be fatal to him. Or secondly take his chance and parachute out of the airplane and see what happened. And that's exactly what he did and miraculously he landed on Lihou island. Tim Osbonre, Pilot and Historian

Also miraculously it was low tide so he could walk across the causeway and somehow made it through a minefield next to L'eree beach.

After making it through the minefield, astonishingly, Bobby took advantage of low tide and made it round the headland, past the German bunker along the shingle beach and to Perelle slipway. This took him an hour and then he knocked on the door of the Brouard house. The couple took him in for the night, risking their own lives, before he handed himself in to the Germans. Tim Osbonre, Pilot and Historian

Bobby Stirling ended up in a prison of war camp. but he hardly ever spoke of his experience.

He eventually returned to Scotland and had a family. But that wasn't his only visit to the island. Bobby visited the Broards in the 1960's and he always kept in touch with the quiet Guernsey couple who took him in during his hour of need.