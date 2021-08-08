Jersey police appeal for witnesses to an assault on Route De La Liberation

Jersey police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place on La Route De Le Liberation on Saturday 7 August at around 01:50am.

Officers were called to Victoria and Albert Place apartments on the road approaching Elizabeth Harbour to deal with a fight between a group of men.

One man required hospital treatment but was later released.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, but were subsequently bailed.

Enquiries are still ongoing.

Police are looking to speak to any witnesses or to anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.