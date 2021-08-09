16 and 17-year-olds in Guernsey to be offered Covid vaccine

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 will be offered their coronavirus vaccines in Guernsey.

Those eligible will be contacted by letter so they can arrange a date for a vaccination at the Community Vaccination Centre.

They will also able to visit drop-in sessions once they have had their letter.

It follows the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation's (JCVI) recommendation that those aged 16 and over should receive one dose as soon as possible.

Now we have certainty from the JCVI regarding vaccination for children and young people, we are working hard to ensure that they receive their first dose of vaccination as soon as possible. We await further guidance on when the second dose should be provided. Alex Hawkins-Drew, Lead for the Bailiwick Vaccination Programme

People aged 12 to 15 with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, specific conditions that cause immunosuppression and profound and multiple or severe learning disabilities are also eligible for vaccination.

People in this age group who are a close household contact of people who are immunosuppressed can also get their jab.

The JCVI has not recommended vaccinating under 16s without underlying health conditions yet.

Jersey has also announced that all 16 and 17-year-olds can now have their first Covid vaccine.