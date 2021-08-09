British and Irish Lions visit 'sends out all the wrong messages'

The British and Irish Lions exemption from 10 days isolation upon arrival in Jersey "sends out all the wrong messages" according to one of the island's politicians.

The players have been in South Africa which is currently on the UK's red list.

Travellers arriving into Jersey from these UK red list countries must isolate for at least 10 days regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

However, the Lions, if fully vaccinated, will only have to isolate until they receive their first negative test result.

Unvaccinated members will have to isolate for five days.

I think it sends out all the wrong messages and it's not a good way of uniting our community given all the sacrifices we have made over the last year and a half and I think when we're losing out on other things as a community like summer events it really sticks in the teeth a bit actually. Senator Sam Mezec, Reform Jersey

It has been revealed that Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) had expressed "unease" about the trip.

STAC had always maintained significant concerns when there was the potential for the South African variant of Covid-19 to enter the Island...The extant travel policy should not be undermined...STAC would be setting a dangerous travel precedent. Dr Ivan Muscat, STAC minutes

The Government of Jersey says all team members have been abiding by strict rules whilst in South Africa and tested daily, and will also be taking daily PCR tests whilst they are staying on the island.