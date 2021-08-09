British and Irish Lions visit 'sends out all the wrong messages'
The British and Irish Lions exemption from 10 days isolation upon arrival in Jersey "sends out all the wrong messages" according to one of the island's politicians.
The players have been in South Africa which is currently on the UK's red list.
Travellers arriving into Jersey from these UK red list countries must isolate for at least 10 days regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.
However, the Lions, if fully vaccinated, will only have to isolate until they receive their first negative test result.
Unvaccinated members will have to isolate for five days.
It has been revealed that Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) had expressed "unease" about the trip.
The Government of Jersey says all team members have been abiding by strict rules whilst in South Africa and tested daily, and will also be taking daily PCR tests whilst they are staying on the island.