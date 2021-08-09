Calls for Guernsey laws to use gender inclusive language

A Guernsey politician wants the wording of local laws to be made more gender inclusive. Historically, the island's laws were written using the masculine pro-nouns 'he' and 'him'. Deputy Tina Bury says inclusive language is used for new and updated legislation, but this often sees only a small section of the law changed.

Deputy Bury says she wants the Policy and Resources Committee to create a formal policy to ensure male-pronouns are updated in the rest of the legislation at the same time.

The discussion arose at last month’s States meeting during a debate on updating local health and safety legislation.