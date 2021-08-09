Cocaine worth up to £180K seized from a car at Jersey ferry terminal

Two men have been charged with importing drugs after 1.2 kilos of cocaine was found inside a car travelling to Jersey on a ferry.

Jersey Customs and Immigration Service Officers found the drugs on a routine check of the Condor Clipper from Portsmouth on Saturday 7 August.

They are believed to have a street value of between £150,000 to £180,000.

Craig Patrick Yeowart, aged 38, and Darren Paul Maidment, aged 35, both from Liverpool, were charged with the importation of Class A drugs and appeared at Jersey's Magistrate’s Court on Monday 9 August. They were remanded into custody until their next court appearance.