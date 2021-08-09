Fire breaks out at block of flats in Jersey

Emergency services were called to a fire at a block of flats in St Helier this evening (9 August).
Jersey's Fire and Rescue service dealt with the blaze which started in a bin store at The Cedars on Green Street.
Three fire engines and 17 crew were at the scene.
Residents were told to stay in their flats and said there was smoke in the corridors - which had travelled through shoots from the bin store.
One resident said she knew something was wrong when her television went off.
Station Commander Larry Vibert said residents were reassured by members of the Fire Service.
The service is now investigating the exact cause, which it believes could have been a lit cigarette or embers of a barbeque.