Fire breaks out at block of flats in Jersey

Emergency services were called to a fire at a block of flats in St Helier this evening (9 August).

Jersey's Fire and Rescue service dealt with the blaze which started in a bin store at The Cedars on Green Street.

Three fire engines and 17 crew were at the scene.

Residents were told to stay in their flats and said there was smoke in the corridors - which had travelled through shoots from the bin store.

One resident said she knew something was wrong when her television went off.

Patricia Le Masurier said she knew something was wrong when her television turned off. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I could hear all the fire engines outside and all the lights flashing in my lounge, and my television's gone off because it's saying there's no aerial signal, so obviously it's affected the signal for the television. Patricia Le Masurier, Resident

Station Commander Larry Vibert said residents were reassured by members of the Fire Service.

No residents were at risk during this incident, the fire was dealt with quickly by our crews, but what did happen was a bit of smoke logging to the corridor areas on multiple floors of the building which may have caused the residents some concern, but very quickly after we put the fire out we had crews up on those floors reassuring residents that they could stay in their homes. Station Commander Larry Vibert, Jersey Fire and Rescue

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The service is now investigating the exact cause, which it believes could have been a lit cigarette or embers of a barbeque.