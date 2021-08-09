Guernsey Candles celebrates TikTok success

Guernsey Candles is making a name for itself on TikTok, having gained more than 63 million likes and over 1.7 million followers. The family business has become a hit on the social media platform thanks to the ingenuity of Charlotte Martel, who started the account in 2019.

The site is especially popular among people aged between 18 and 24.

It's got us a lot of recognition over the world which is amazing because we're on such a small island. It's such an amazing feeling. Charlotte Martel, Guernsey Candles

Charlotte’s grandfather Peter Martel set up Guernsey Candles in 1973 and has seen the business go from strength to strength in recent years.

She’s done a wonderful job. I’m coming to the end of my time here, but it’s nice to have done 50 years and who knows where we’re going from there. Peter Martel, Guernsey Candles

It is not the first time that a Guernsey business has found fame on TikTok, with users loo-sing their minds over a disco-themed toilet at Balthazar Restaurant in St Peter Port.