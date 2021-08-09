Guernsey Candles celebrates TikTok success
Guernsey Candles is making a name for itself on TikTok, having gained more than 63 million likes and over 1.7 million followers. The family business has become a hit on the social media platform thanks to the ingenuity of Charlotte Martel, who started the account in 2019.
The site is especially popular among people aged between 18 and 24.
Charlotte’s grandfather Peter Martel set up Guernsey Candles in 1973 and has seen the business go from strength to strength in recent years.
It is not the first time that a Guernsey business has found fame on TikTok, with users loo-sing their minds over a disco-themed toilet at Balthazar Restaurant in St Peter Port.