Jersey Bulls to wait until September to play first home league game of season

Jersey Bulls will have to wait until September to play their first home league game of the season.

Gary Freeman's side will host Frimley Green at Springfield on 18 September.

Jersey Bulls lost the first game of the season 1-0 against Beckenham Town, their first fixture since being promoted to the Combined Counties League Premier Division South after a league restructure.

Previously, Bulls had won all 36 of the League Games they had played in since they were formed.

The team made their FA Cup debut on Saturday 7 August and scored 10 goals to beat Horsham YMCA.

The match featured hat-tricks for Sol Solomon and Lorne Bickley, who was making his competitive debut for the Bulls.

The next FA Cup match will be an away game on 21 August against Newhaven.