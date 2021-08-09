The Jersey Weekender Festival has been postponed in what organisers have described as a "catastrophic blow" to the industry.

The festival was supposed to take place on 4 and 5 of September at Royal Jersey Showground, but has been postponed due to the current Covid restrictions.

It has now been moved to September 3 and 4 2022 .

Staging an event with a capacity of 10,000 people is a huge operation, and we have been working tirelessly behind the scenes. Now with only a little over a few weeks to go until our scheduled show date, it does not seem like the current COVID landscape in the Island will allow it to happen. Weekender Jersey's Facebook page

The organisers have called is a "catastrophic blow to all of us" and "nothing short of devastating".

For those of you who have stood by us, and who continue to stand by us. Thank you, the love we have for all of you gives us the strength to carry on. We remain determined to continue to bring you the music, the good times and the togetherness that we all need in our lives - and we wholeheartedly cannot wait to be reunited with all of you at the Showground once again. Weekender Jersey's Facebook page

Tickets that have already been sold, will be valid for the event next year.