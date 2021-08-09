The Jersey Weekender Festival has been postponed in what organisers have described as a "catastrophic blow" to the industry.
The festival was supposed to take place on 4 and 5 of September at Royal Jersey Showground, but has been postponed due to the current Covid restrictions.
It has now been moved to September 3 and 4 2022 .
The organisers have called is a "catastrophic blow to all of us" and "nothing short of devastating".
Tickets that have already been sold, will be valid for the event next year.