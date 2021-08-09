A lone sailor was forced to navigate the waters for three days without sleep after their boat's electricity failed.

It was sailing from Ireland to France with one person onboard when the electricity cut out.

The vessel's autopilot stopped working meaning the skipper had to steer manually for three days with no sleep.

Just after 11pm on Sunday 8 August Guernsey Coastguard got a call from the French coastguard who said the vessel was in difficulty about 10 miles south west of Pleinmont Point.

Guernsey Coastguard said the skipper was "extremely tired and unable to radio for help with his only means of communication being sporadic use of a battery powered satellite phone".

St Peter Port Lifeboat launched shortly before midnight and arrived to the casualty at 12.52am.