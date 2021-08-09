More women opt for a home birth in Jersey

More women in Jersey are choosing to give birth at home, with 25 babies born there so far this year.

The government says the rise is partly due to the pandemic, but mainly because women want to guarantee access to a labour and birthing pool - something they can do when opting for a home birth.

6% The overall rate of home births Jersey can expect to see this year if the trend continues.

4% Jersey home births could be 4% higher than the UK national average.

The government says home births are a safe and appropriate choice for women who are experiencing normal pregnancies.

Community Midwifery Manager Catherine Houlder says anyone interested in home-birthing is advised to speak to their community midwife.