PCR tests needed for some Guernsey students collecting exam results

Students who have travelled outside the Bailiwick of Guernsey must provide a negative Covid-19 test result before attending a educational setting to collect their results this week.

Any young person who has travelled outside the Bailiwick in the past 14 days must prove they are negative for coronavirus by taking a PCR test, providing the result within 48 hours of collecting their results.

The rule applies to all young people who have travelled outside the Bailiwick, irrespective of whether or not they have been fully vaccinated.

Many students will be attending schools and colleges to pick up their A Level results on Tuesday 10 August.

These tests are free of charge and can be booked here.