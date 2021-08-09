Protesters harass people waiting to get Covid jab in Jersey

A group of protesters were spotted "harassing" people waiting to get their Covid jabs at a pop-up centre in Jersey.

About 15-20 protesters had gathered outside the Springfield Stadium pop-up vaccination centre on Saturday 7 August.

The pop up centre was set up outside the stadium ahead of and during the much anticipated FA Cup football match between Jersey Bulls and Horsham YMCA.

The States of Jersey Police were called at around 3.45pm to move them on.

Some of these protesters were verbally harassing staff and some of the people attending to be vaccinated. States of Jersey Police

The police dispersed the group by 4pm.

No offences took place and no arrests were made.