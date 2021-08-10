Joy as students across the Channel Islands open their A level results

It is the day students from across the Channel Islands have been eagerly or perhaps anxiously waiting for - A level results day.

This year's grades are based on teacher assessments instead of exams and the day has been brought forward to give more time for grades to be contested.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, Beaulieu Convent School in St Helier is celebrating its students' results.

A total of 51% of qualifications were awarded A*/A with the majority of students getting into their first choice university.

During these unprecedented times, we have been so proud of the resilience, determination, good humour and grace that all our students have shown in coping with an ever-changing global situation. Andrea Firby, Head of School

The Principal of Jersey College for Girls, Carl Howarth, is also delighted with his student's "incredible success".

Our students have shown true grit in overcoming obstacles and not diminishing their desire to be the very best person they can be. While their final year has been strange, I have no doubt that their experience will propel them onto the world’s stage with the confidence and the skills to navigate uncertainty in whatever guise and use their gifts to improve the lives of others. Carl Howarth, Principal of Jersey College for Girls

At Guernsey Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre this year's cohort of 167 A level students achieved 569 subject passes.

A total of 41.2% of A level grades were at A*/A grade. 69.4% of grades were at A*-B and 90.6% of grades at A*-C.

We have been continually impressed by their tenacity and resilience in this year’s challenging and extraordinary circumstances. Kieran James, Headteacher of Guernsey Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre

Students at Elizabeth College in Guernsey had a 100% pass rate. More than 20% of results were graded A*, 41.4% A*/A and 85.8% at A*/C.

One students received 5 A*s and six got four grades at A*/A.

We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after another year disrupted by the pandemic. Mrs Jenny Palmer, Principal Elizabeth College

The Ladies' College Guernsey also had "impressive results".

Of the grades given, 68.6% were A*/A, 89.0% were A*/A/B, 95.8% were A* to C and there was a 100% pass rate.