Joy as students across the Channel Islands open their A level results
It is the day students from across the Channel Islands have been eagerly or perhaps anxiously waiting for - A level results day.
This year's grades are based on teacher assessments instead of exams and the day has been brought forward to give more time for grades to be contested.
Despite the challenges of Covid-19, Beaulieu Convent School in St Helier is celebrating its students' results.
A total of 51% of qualifications were awarded A*/A with the majority of students getting into their first choice university.
The Principal of Jersey College for Girls, Carl Howarth, is also delighted with his student's "incredible success".
At Guernsey Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre this year's cohort of 167 A level students achieved 569 subject passes.
A total of 41.2% of A level grades were at A*/A grade. 69.4% of grades were at A*-B and 90.6% of grades at A*-C.
Students at Elizabeth College in Guernsey had a 100% pass rate. More than 20% of results were graded A*, 41.4% A*/A and 85.8% at A*/C.
One students received 5 A*s and six got four grades at A*/A.
The Ladies' College Guernsey also had "impressive results".
Of the grades given, 68.6% were A*/A, 89.0% were A*/A/B, 95.8% were A* to C and there was a 100% pass rate.