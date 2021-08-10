Channel Island's A level results explained

A level students across the Channel Islands have waited weeks to find out their results but now the wait is over.

Students finally know if they made it into their top universities.

Both GCSE and A level results days have been brought forward to allow more time for grades to be contested, after the awards were based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

How were exam results calculated?

According to the gov.uk website, schools and colleges had to make sure at least two people were involved in each judgement.

The head of the school or college then signed off the grades.

Some of the students' work was also sent to exam boards.

Exam boards reviewed the grades submitted and samples of work. Where there were issues, teachers were asked to reconsider their decisions and resubmit grades.

How do I appeal my results?

Individual students are allowed to appeal results but this must be done through their school.

Where can I get advice?

Whatever the outcome speak to someone as soon as you can.

Careers advisers at schools will be able to give guidance on options. Organisations like Skills Jersey can also help. They have advisors who can see you confidentially and impartially and help you decide what to do.