Three dogs from Guernsey are learning how to detect diseases including Covid-19 and cancer. They are currently training with the charity Medical Detection Dogs in Milton Keynes in the UK.

The charity teaches dogs to detect the odour of human diseases through samples like urine, breath and swabs.

Trainer Chris Allen says a recent study carried out by the charity showed the dogs can be up to 93% accurate in detecting odours.

All three of them through the use of their nose are showing us how we can either develop medical science through our cancer work, and also with Belle, who's on our Covid-19 project, she's helping us gather statistical information on how well the dog can detect Covid-19. Chris Allen, Medical Detection Dogs

Trainer Chris Allen with dog Belle. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Owner Andie Fuller, says she made the decision to send Belle, Rufus and Hettie for formal training after one of her previous dogs detected that she had breast cancer.

Belle has joined the Covid training team, while Rufus and Hettie have been allocated to the cancer project.