A girl from Guernsey has been signed to play for Brighton & Hove Albion women's team.

Sydney Schreimaier will join up with the club's under-21 team in September after a successful trial with the English club.

The 17-year-old currently plays for Guernsey side St Martin's AC.

I was absolutely over the moon when I got told I was going to be offered a place! I'm training hard and can't wait to go over in September. Sydney Schreimaier, St Martin's AC

Schreimaier is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Guernsey's Maya Le Tissier who currently plays for Brighton in the Women's Super League.