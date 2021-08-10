Have your say on the protection of Jersey's trees
Residents across Jersey can now have their say on the protection of the island's trees.
Voices from environmental groups, businesses, developers and farmers met online in July to discuss plans for Jersey's Tree Strategy.
Now it's been has been thrown out to the public for their views.
The online survey asks people if they support certain proposals or have concerns.
These include proposals such as planting trees in places such as urban areas or in the space between residential areas and the countryside.
You can take part in the consultation online which is open until 5 September.
Engagement packs will also be sent to Parish Halls so people who do not have internet access can have their say.