Have your say on the protection of Jersey's trees

Residents across Jersey can now have their say on the protection of the island's trees.

Voices from environmental groups, businesses, developers and farmers met online in July to discuss plans for Jersey's Tree Strategy.

Now it's been has been thrown out to the public for their views.

The online survey asks people if they support certain proposals or have concerns.

These include proposals such as planting trees in places such as urban areas or in the space between residential areas and the countryside.

Our new Tree Strategy and planned changes to the law will help us as a Government better protect and manage Jersey’s trees, which is hugely important, particularly in light of the climate emergency that we’re facing. I’d like to thank those who joined our workshops which has really kick-started this process, and I now encourage Islanders to review the main themes and share their thoughts... Assistant Minister for the Environment, Deputy Gregory Guida

You can take part in the consultation online which is open until 5 September.

Engagement packs will also be sent to Parish Halls so people who do not have internet access can have their say.