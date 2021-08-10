Jersey's 'Picnic in the Park' month is back
Video report by Hamish Auskerry
Beautiful scenery, stunning local produce, and with a bit of luck, some pleasant weather. The month for perfect picnics has returned to Jersey bigger and better than in its first year in 2020.
'Picnic in the Park' was an idea developed by the Jersey National Park Association, encouraging islanders to get out and about enjoying great food and drink around the island.
Florian De Poray from Relish Jersey is joining the campaign for the first time. He told ITV Channel it's been successful and positive so far.
Jim Hopley, the honorary chair of the Jersey National Park Association, says he hopes the Picnic in the Park month will become an annual event.
He said the idea was born during lockdown when it was challenging for people to get out and about.
However, given the weather, Jim said the association may reconsider moving the event to earlier in the summer in future years.
People can order their bespoke picnics from the Jersey National Park's website and people are encouraged to use the hashtag #picnicinthepark throughout August.