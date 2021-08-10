Jersey's 'Picnic in the Park' month is back

Play video

Video report by Hamish Auskerry

Beautiful scenery, stunning local produce, and with a bit of luck, some pleasant weather. The month for perfect picnics has returned to Jersey bigger and better than in its first year in 2020.

'Picnic in the Park' was an idea developed by the Jersey National Park Association, encouraging islanders to get out and about enjoying great food and drink around the island.

Florian De Poray from Relish Jersey is joining the campaign for the first time. He told ITV Channel it's been successful and positive so far.

Considering the weather has been fairly dreadful mostly, it's been going really well because there are these windows where people can pick up and decide they want to have a picnic that day, and that's when they come into our shop and ask us to help them. Florian De Poray, Relish Jersey

Jim Hopley, the honorary chair of the Jersey National Park Association, says he hopes the Picnic in the Park month will become an annual event.

He said the idea was born during lockdown when it was challenging for people to get out and about.

We wanted to help people to get out in the countryside and take advantage of the offerings from local businesses, in order to give them a little lift after a really difficult time...The island is 9 miles by 5 miles, and the national park in its designated area is about 16% of that but the variety of that small geographical area is incredible. Jim Hopley, the honorary chair of the Jersey National Park Association

However, given the weather, Jim said the association may reconsider moving the event to earlier in the summer in future years.

People can order their bespoke picnics from the Jersey National Park's website and people are encouraged to use the hashtag #picnicinthepark throughout August.