Nearly 200 people use Jersey's 'Rock Up' vaccination clinics in first week

The scheme is open to all adults and teenagers who are turning 18 within the next three months. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Nearly 200 people used Jersey's 'Rock Up' clinics to get their first vaccine last week.

The mobile stations started on Monday 2 August at the Royal Square and allow islanders to turn up without an appointment.

Those hoping to get their jab will just need a form of photo ID. The scheme is open to all adults, including teenagers who are turning 18 within the next three months.The clinics will be popping up around the island at the following locations:

Clinics will be available across the island, including at the Royal Square, Jardin de la Mer car park and St Brelade's Parish Hall. Credit: Government of Jersey