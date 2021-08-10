Nearly 200 people use Jersey's 'Rock Up' vaccination clinics in first week
Nearly 200 people used Jersey's 'Rock Up' clinics to get their first vaccine last week.
The mobile stations started on Monday 2 August at the Royal Square and allow islanders to turn up without an appointment.
Those hoping to get their jab will just need a form of photo ID. The scheme is open to all adults, including teenagers who are turning 18 within the next three months.The clinics will be popping up around the island at the following locations: