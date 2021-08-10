Serious assault leaves man in hospital with head injuries

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being seriously assaulted.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday 8 August on the Parade outside the General Hospital.

The victim initially fell to the floor and was kicked before getting up and being pushed down and kicked again. He received facial injuries and was kept in hospital overnight for observation and x-rays. States of Jersey Police

The victim, in his mid-twenties, was wearing a navy coat and jeans with an orange sports carrier bag.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly around 25-30 years of age and between 5'11 and 6ft tall.

Police said he is of "stocky/large build" with receding short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark green top and shorts, dark shoes or trainers with no socks.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.