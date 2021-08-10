Students across the Channel Islands will collect their A level results today (10 August).

Both GCSE and A level results days have been brought forward to allow more time for grades to be contested, after the awards were based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Students will also be offered the opportunity to sit exams in the autumn if they are still unhappy with their results.

The decision was made in February after the UK government announced that exams would be cancelled this summer.Students in Guernsey who have travelled outside the Bailiwick must provide a negative Covid-19 test result before attending a educational setting to collect their results.

These tests are free of charge and can be booked here.

GCSE results day is on Thursday 12 August.