Warnings over inflatable dinghies in Guernsey after one was swept out to sea

Guernsey Coastguard has warned swimmers not to use certain inflatables in the sea after a dinghy was swept away.

A dinghy was swept out to sea near La Valette Bathing Pools on Monday 9 August.

The coastguard said the two people onboard were "struggling to paddle back to shore against the wind".

Guernsey Harbours' RHIB was sent to recover the crew and the dinghy who were safely brought back to St Peter Port Harbour.

Inflatables like the one involved in this incident should only be used in swimming pools and not around the coast where they can be quickly swept out to sea... Anyone partaking in waterborne activities must check wind and tides and carry the right safety equipment. Guernsey Coastguard

Later that evening, Guernsey Coastguard got multiple 999 calls reporting a person stranded on a rock in Cobo Bay.

The person was waving his arms indicating he was in distress, so St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was launched on service at 7:26pm to head to the scene. Guernsey Coastguard

A paramedic ambulance, an Incident Officer and Ambulance Officer were sent to the scene too.

When the ambulance arrived crews were told the casualty had been rescued by two other swimmers and brought safely back to shore using a rescue device.

The patient was looked over by paramedics and then taken to the emergency department of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Guernsey Police also attended the incident.

This was one of 23 calls for the the emergency ambulance service on Monday.

Crews also responded to a number of medical conditions and falls.