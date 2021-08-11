'Anti-vax' graffiti appears on wall in Jersey

Graffiti of an 'anti-vax' nature has appeared on a wall in St Aubin.

Blue paint has been sprayed onto the inner road wall from St Aubin.

Other graffiti telling people to "wake up" has been painted on the side of a building elsewhere.

Police in Jersey are currently investigating the incident.

The graffiti appeared after anti-vax protesters verbally harassed staff and some people waiting to be jabbed at Springfield's vaccination centre on Saturday 7 August.

Police officers are now patrolling pop-up clinics.