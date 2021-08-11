British and Irish Lions' daily PCR tests paid for by Jersey's government

The British and Irish Lions' daily PCR tests will be paid for by the Government of Jersey, despite politicians saying the team was covering the cost of their trip.

Deputy Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham said in a press release sent to media on Friday August 6 that "the cost of the visit is being met by the Lions”, but officials have now confirmed that Jersey's Government is paying for their tests.

The players have been in South Africa which is currently on the UK's red list, but the fully vaccinated team members have been given an isolation exemption to come to Jersey with their family and friends. They were allowed out of isolation after they received their first negative test result.

This has caused some controversy as ordinarily travellers arriving into Jersey from UK red list countries must isolate for at least 10 days regardless of their vaccination status.

As part of their exemption the team agreed to take daily PCR tests to ensure they do not have Covid 19.

A Government of Jersey spokesperson says they cannot confirm how much these tests will cost as PCR tests are not 'costed' individually. Private same day on island PCR tests can cost £150 each.