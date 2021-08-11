Cyclist hit by truck in Guernsey

A cyclist has been hit by a truck in Guernsey and police are appealing for witnesses.

On Wednesday 11 August at about 8am a cyclist was hit by a white tipper truck at Rue des Bergers, Castel.

It is believed two other members of the public were in the area at that time who might be able to provide details about the accident.

If you have any information please contact PC 159 BOURGAIZE on 222 222or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said the cyclist suffered no injuries.